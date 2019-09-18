{{featured_button_text}}

Minnie Nicholas, 87, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Ashley Manor in Twin Falls. Private services will be held. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

