James Franklin King, Jr., 87, a resident of Bliss, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Jerome Fitzgerald, 64, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Matthew Jacob Chamberlain, 33, of Twin Falls, passed away Aug. 1, 2019. Services are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.

