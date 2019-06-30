Lillian A. Rector, 87, of Buhl, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at a Twin Falls care facility. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Donna Lynn Whitaker, a 53-year-old resident of Burley, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen Funeral Home of Burley.
George Ward Falkner, 92, of Rupert passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Dawn Evans, 79, of Twin Falls passed away June 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.