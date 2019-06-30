{{featured_button_text}}

Lillian A. Rector, 87, of Buhl, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at a Twin Falls care facility. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Donna Lynn Whitaker, a 53-year-old resident of Burley, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen Funeral Home of Burley.

George Ward Falkner, 92, of Rupert passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Dawn Evans, 79, of Twin Falls passed away June 29, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

