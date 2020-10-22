Death Notices

Norene Phillips, 80 of Kimberly, passed away on Monday October 19, 2020, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Douglas Lee Smith, 95, of Hagerman, passed away October 19, 2020, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Dale Eldredge, 79, of Twin Falls, died October 13, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, October 24 at Rosenau Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Dulce Sedano, 36, of Jerome, passed away October 18, 2020, at her home. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Jerome Cemetery. Memories may be shared at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Bertha “Mae” Rasmussen Murri, 100, of Caldwell, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Lenity Senior Living in Caldwell. Services are under the care and direction of Rasmussen Funeral home. Condolences can be shared at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Mason Robison, 94, of Twin Falls, died October 17, 2020. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.