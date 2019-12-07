Ada Cloene Parker, 74, of Jerome, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at a local care facility. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at the Filer Cemetery, Filer, Idaho. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Stevens Elmer Heiner, 92, of Burley, and a former longtime Heyburn resident, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Violet E, Twitchell, 74, of Heyburn, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at her granddaughter’s home in Buhl. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Marian Jean Plummer, 88, of Burley, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at her residence at Highland Estates Assisted Living. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Edna May Lee, 79, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Canyons Retirement in Twin Falls with Family by her side. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
