Albert "Burton" Baughman, 92, of Buhl passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Ila Giraud, 85, of Rupert passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Lonnie Leon Crowley, 80 of Twin Falls, passed away June 21, 2019. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Charles Eugene Simpson, 66, of Jerome, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Janice Barandica, 76, of Paul, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary

Earl M. Elsner, 89 of Boise, died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Services are in the care of Cloverdale Funeral Home. (208)-375-2212. Cloverdalefuneralhome.com

Sidney F. Edwards Jr., 87, a resident of Jerome and formerly of Shoshone, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.

Henry Paul Cutler, 73, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. Memorial service and arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Linda Marie Castaneda, 61, of Paul passed away, Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Twin Falls. Memorial and funeral services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

