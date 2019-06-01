{{featured_button_text}}

Beverlee Ann Frandsen, 71 of Filer, passed away May 31, 2019 in Kimberly at Oak Creek Rehabilitation Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Janet Lee Hoover, 62, of Jerome, passed away May 31, 2019, in Jerome, Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Tags

Load comments