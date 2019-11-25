John Shobe, 91, of Hansen, passed away on November 24, 2019 with family by his side. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Billie L. Vandever, 98, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Rupert. Funeral Services & arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. Condolences may be shared with the family at hansen-mortuary.com.
Tawnay Marie McEwen, 40 of Buhl passed away November 20, 2019. A viewing for Tawyna will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home from 5:00—8:00 p.m. for friends and family.
You have free articles remaining.
Lester Detlef Jensen, 86, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 in Gooding.Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Maximino Martinez, 75 of Rogerson, passed away November 24, 2019. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.