John Shobe, 91, of Hansen, passed away on November 24, 2019 with family by his side. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Billie L. Vandever, 98, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Rupert. Funeral Services & arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. Condolences may be shared with the family at hansen-mortuary.com.

Tawnay Marie McEwen, 40 of Buhl passed away November 20, 2019. A viewing for Tawyna will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home from 5:00—8:00 p.m. for friends and family.

Lester Detlef Jensen, 86, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 in Gooding.Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Maximino Martinez, 75 of Rogerson, passed away November 24, 2019. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

