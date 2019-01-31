Larry D. Finney, 84, of Buhl, died Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Stephen Ray Laughlin, 70, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at his residence on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Christina R. Gober, 57, of Jerome, died Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
William Henry Wetzstein, 87 of Buhl passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019, Thursday at Evergreen Assisted Living. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
