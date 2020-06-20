Death Notices
Patricia Ruth Curtis, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

John Ralph Bonnett, 93, of Twin Falls, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Bridgeview Estates, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

