May Clemmie Sutliff, formerly of Wendell, Idaho passed Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Bend, Oregon. A Private graveside service will take place at Wendell Cemetery in Wendell, Idaho. Autumn Funerals of Bend is honored to serve the family—(541) 318-0842. Visit our online register book to send condolences and share treasured memories at autumnfunerals.com.

Shirley Thompson, 88, of Twin Falls passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Jerry K. Hale, 75-year-old Paul resident, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at his home in Paul. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Mina Merle Cook, 94, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 10, with her loving family Steve Cook, Victoria Cook, and Beth Bull at her side. Arrangements are pending with Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

