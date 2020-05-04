Death Notices

Dwight L. Tucker, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away May 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Susan A. Clark, a 63-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home. Arrangements will be announced and are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Dona Faye Bell, a 61-year-old resident of Pocatello, and formerly of Albion, passed away Saturday,, May 2, 2020, at her home. Arrangements will be announced and are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
David Lee Cooper, a 60-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. Arrangements will be announced and are in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Carol L. Runyan, 78, of Buhl, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at a Nampa, Idaho care facility. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Ila R Galliher, 65, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
