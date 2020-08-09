You have permission to edit this article.
Death Notices
Death Notices

Carol Jones, 84, of Twin Falls passed away quietly at a care facility August 8th, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Charlene B. Reeder, 77, of Twin Falls, Idaho. Passed away at her home, August 9, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Wayne Moberg, 89, of Buhl passed away quietly at home surrounded by his wife and family. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Muharem “Mike” Saltaga, 81, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Ashley Manor. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Cherie Wardell, 71 of Kimberly, passed away August 5, 2020 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls.

