Joel Rodriguez, a 64-year-old Burley resident, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Burley. Services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Glenna Lee (Sparks) Hirschi, 80 of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, Sept21, 2019 in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynold Funeral Chapel.

