Death Notices

Kimberly Lee Harmon , of Ririe, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Funeral services will be held this summer. Services are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Mary Louise Merrill, 92, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Social distancing compliance will be adhered to at the direction of the funeral home staff. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, also at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home. Attendance will be in full compliance with the State of Idaho regulations for social distancing to help control the spread of the Coronavirus. Attendance at the funeral is restricted to 50 people and is by invitation only. A public graveside service will follow the funeral at the Pleasant View Cemetery.