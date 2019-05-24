Jerry Warren, 75, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully May 23, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Edward Schuckert, 94, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully May 22, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
LaVerda F. Rose, 98, of Jerome died May 23, 2019 at a local hospital. Services are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
E. Scott Paul, 54, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his home in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Gale M. Croft, a 71-year-old resident of Burley, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Parke View Care & Rehabilitation Center. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
James W. “Jim” Keith, 87, of Jerome died May 23, 2019 at a local hospital. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
David Ruhter, 61 of Twin Falls passed away on Thursday May 23, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
