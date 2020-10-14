Death Notices

Andy Dee Rutledge Jr., 96, passed away quietly at Ashley Manor in Kimberly on October 10, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
June Leona Potthast, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away October 11, 2020, at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
Sharon Lu McCombs Quast, an 86-year-old resident of Burley, passed away at home, Monday, October 12, 2020. Services are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
Lou Etta Walker Westlake, 76, of Jerome, passed away October 8, 2020, at her home. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
