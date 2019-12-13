Jerold “Pete” Jones, 70, of Filer, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Phyllis Thomas, 95, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. In keeping with her wishes, a private family graveside service at the Rupert Cemetery will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Zelda Althera Murphy, 89, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park”.
Joe Pavkov, 99, of Gooding, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at DeSano Place Assisted Living in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Roger Andrews, 80, of Jerome, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at St. Luke’s in Jerome. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
