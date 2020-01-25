{{featured_button_text}}

Judith Kay “Judy” Bement, 74, of Twin Falls, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at a local hospital. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please visit Reynoldschapel.com to pay your condolences.

David Sykora, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25,2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home

