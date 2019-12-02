Mary Lou Harper Froeming, 74, of Payette, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away November 28, 2019. All services are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Larry Jones, 73, a resident of Fairfield, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 in San Diego, California while visiting family. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Guillermo G. Saucedo, an 82-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at his home. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley. https://www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com/Obituaries.aspx
Louis Olin Eames, a 99-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in Burley. Services are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. http://www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com/
Elvia Virginia Casel, 87, of Buhl, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
James Shepard, 84, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on November 17, 2019. Services were under the direction of White Mortuary and Burial at Sunset Memorial Park.
Rita Carol Myers Moss, 72, of Palitine, Illinois passed away on Sunday December 1, 2019 in Illinois. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
