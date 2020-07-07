Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Leon Craner, a 69-year-old Oakley resident, passed away at his home on Monday, July 6, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley

Austin Lee Carey, 29 of Twin Falls and Indiana passed away June 18, 2020. Service details can be found at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Dennis Clark, 78, of Twin Falls passed away quietly at home surrounded by family. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Sandra Mae Stoller, 84, of Paul passed away Monday July 6, 2020 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday July 10, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran church, 909 8th St, Rupert, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.