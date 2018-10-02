Maria Mustata, 89, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on October 02, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Kristopher M. Ramirez, 38, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, September 30, 2018 in Twin Falls, Service arrangements will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls.
Brent Allen Gunter, 58, of Hagerman, Idaho died Sunday, September 30, 2018 at Hagerman. Service arrangements will be announced by White Mortuary and Crematory of Twin Falls.
Charles Elwood Heath, Sr., age 69, of King Hill, passed away at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise on Tuesday, October 2, 2018. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, located at 500 No. 18th East, in Mountain Home.
Jerry Lee Kuhn, a 77-year-old Heyburn resident, died Tuesday, October 2, 2018, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.