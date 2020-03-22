Death Notices
JoDee Twiss, 77, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully March 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Louis Bay, 77, of Wendell, passed away March 20, 2020 at his home in Wendell. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Edward Novarro, 88, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully March 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Carol Kinnaman, 76, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

