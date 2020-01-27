{{featured_button_text}}

Barbara Sterling, 67, of Twin Falls, passed away January 26, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

David Roy Naylor, a 74-year-old Rupert resident, died at his home Monday, January 27, 2020. Pending arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Kent Stewart Craven, age 81, of Glenns Ferry, passed away on January 23, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.

Shirli Louise Todd, 86, Twin Falls, ID passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Clyde Eugene Riach, 84, Twin Falls, ID passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

