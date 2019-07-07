Cleo W. Poulton, a 92-year-old former Oakley resident, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home in Clearfield, Utah. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Kevin Bacon, age 41, of Bliss, formerly of Glenns Ferry, passed away on July 5, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mtn Home.
Andrew Fl Genzmer, 79 year old Rupert resident, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home in Rupert. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
