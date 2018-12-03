Try 1 month for 99¢

John Martin, 93, of Jerome died Monday, December 3, 2018 at a local care center. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Rene R. Nevarez, a 69-year-old resident of Boise, died December 4, 2018 at Life Care Center of Boise. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Michael J. Buchanan, 63, of Filer, died Monday, December 3, 2018 at Twin Falls Center. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

Stephanie Carver, a 91-year-old Burley resident, passed away Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. In accordance with her wishes, no formal services will be held. Cremation arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Ruth Raby, a 92-year-old Burley resident, passed away Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley. In accordance with her wishes, no formal services will be held. Cremation arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Curma D. Wygant, a 100-year-old resident of Burley, died Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at Parke View Rehabilitation & Care Center. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Eldon Christopher Reinhold, 66, of Buhl died Monday, December 3, 2018 at his residence. Services are pending under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

