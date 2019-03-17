Vella Newman, 87, of Jerome passed away on Sunday, March 17, 201,9 at Brookdale Senior Living. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Christina “Tina” Prappas, 87, of Jerome passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2018, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel
Gary Lee Grindstaff, 78, of Buhl, died Friday, March 15, 2019 at a Yuma, Arizona hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Woodrow J. Turley, 83, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Larry D. Bagley, 72, of Jerome, Idaho passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his home in Jerome. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Chanh Minh Doan, 94, of Ketchum, Idaho passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Wood River, Idaho. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Janet May, 85, of Jerome passed away on Saturday March 16, 2019 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.