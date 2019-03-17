Try 3 months for $3

Vella Newman, 87, of Jerome passed away on Sunday, March 17, 201,9 at Brookdale Senior Living. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Christina “Tina” Prappas, 87, of Jerome passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2018, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel

Gary Lee Grindstaff, 78, of Buhl, died Friday, March 15, 2019 at a Yuma, Arizona hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Woodrow J. Turley, 83, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Larry D. Bagley, 72, of Jerome, Idaho passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his home in Jerome. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Chanh Minh Doan, 94, of Ketchum, Idaho passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Wood River, Idaho. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Janet May, 85, of Jerome passed away on Saturday March 16, 2019 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

