Steve Braley, 70, of Twin Falls passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Robert Bruce Weaver, 48, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

