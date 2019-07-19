{{featured_button_text}}

Robert “Bob L. Kopp, 79, of Twin Falls passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Valerie Mary Gierisch, a 95-year-old longtime resident of Burley, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at her home under the care of Intermountain Homecare & Hospice. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

