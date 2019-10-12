Sidney Jensen Bokovoy, 84, passed away on Aug. 27, 2019 in Sandy, UT. She was born June 20, 1935 in Pocatello, ID and grew up in Hagerman, ID. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Hagerman Cemetery.
Maria Guadalupe Mendoza-Ochoa, 72, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Banner University Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Kalis S.Tompkins, 92, of Twin Falls passed away at St. Luke Magic Valley on October 11, 2019. His Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
