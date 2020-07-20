Death Notices

Ruby Beem, 90, of Jerome, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Kenneth Baker, 77, of Buhl, died Sunday, July 19, at River Rock Assisted Living in Buhl. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Kristy Lynell Melton, 51 of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of White & Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Louise C Schoen, 81, a resident of Star, formerly of Rupert, passed away July 16, 2020 in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.
Isabelle Pedersen, 90, of Pittsburg, California passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at home. Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Declo, Cemetery services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.