Death Notices

Ruby Beem, 90, of Jerome, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Kenneth Baker, 77, of Buhl, died Sunday, July 19, at River Rock Assisted Living in Buhl. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Kristy Lynell Melton, 51 of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of White & Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Louise C Schoen, 81, a resident of Star, formerly of Rupert, passed away July 16, 2020 in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.

Isabelle Pedersen, 90, of Pittsburg, California passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at home. Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Declo, Cemetery services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.