Death Notices

Joe Edward Bonning, 49, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
James (Jimmy) Thomas Graham, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away February 27, 2020 in San Diego, California. A memorial will be held later this summer.
George Buxton, 87, of Hazelton, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at home. Services will be announced at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Sharon E. Crooker, 68, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Robert F. Otto, 46, of Jerome passed away March 8, 2020 at a local hospital. Services are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
