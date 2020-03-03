Death Notices

Gary R. McGeoch, 71, of Jerome passed away February 27, 2020 at a local hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
You have free articles remaining.
Gerald Franklin Winn, 83 year old Burley resident, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Parkview Care Center in Burley. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert.
Michael Allen Coates, 43, passed away February 26, 2020 at The University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.