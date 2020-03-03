Death Notices
Death Notices

Gary R. McGeoch, 71, of Jerome passed away February 27, 2020 at a local hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Gerald Franklin Winn, 83 year old Burley resident, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Parkview Care Center in Burley. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert.

Michael Allen Coates, 43, passed away February 26, 2020 at The University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

