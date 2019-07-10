Nolan Jewsbury, 79, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
John Reitsma, 71 of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at St Luke’s Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
Dean Lamar Saxton, a 92-year-old resident of Declo, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, under the care of Harrison’s Hope Hospice. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Charlotte Laverne Rowden, 71, of Twin Falls, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at her home. Funeral Arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Almarose “Rosie” McHargue, 95, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at DeSano Place Assisted Care in Gooding. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
