Death Notices

Resu Goldaraz, 85, of Rupert passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Utah. Funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St Nicholas Catholic Church. Recitation of the Rosary will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 between the hours of 6-8:00 p.m. also at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Marvis Jean Brice, an 80-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Carol Maxine (Norwood) Ainsworth, 85, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Ivan Allred, 87, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
