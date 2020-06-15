Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Edward Chandler, 85, of Buhl passed away Friday June 12, 2020 at a hospital in Langlois, Oregon. Services are pending and will be announced later.

Mekala Koyle Bingham. 29, a resident of Dietrich, was taken from us all too soon on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from injuries in an auto accident near Shoshone, Idaho. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Roger Read, 72, of Buhl, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at a hospital in Salt Lake City. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Roy Eldon Uptain, 78, of Buhl, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at a local hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Helen Marie Tripp, 87, of Jerome, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at Desano Place of Jerome. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com