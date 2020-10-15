Death Notices

Jeanne Bleecker, 80, of Hansen, passed away October 13, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Daniel A Jensen, 61, of Burley, died October 11, 2020, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Frances “Fran” J. Mason, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away October 14, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Morgana D. Lampe, 82, passed away October 13, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Wanda L. Nelson, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away October 14, 2020, at her home in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Dale Eldredge, 79, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home. Arrangements are under the direction Rosenau Funeral Home.