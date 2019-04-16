Michele Kay Moser, 61, a resident of Fairfield, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Fairfield. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Lohry Kaye Coltin, 58, formerly of Burley, Idaho passed away March 15, 2019 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Her ashes will be interned at a later day.
Earl W. Rasmussen, 95, of Twin Falls, passed away April 15, 2019 at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Lane Neiwert, a 61-year-old resident of Heyburn, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Bonnie E. Button, 94, of Jerome and formerly of Boise died April 14, 2019 at her residence. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Roxanna Jean Ettehadieh, 74, of Jerome died April 15, 2019 at her home. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
