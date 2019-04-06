Jacquelyne Mary Christopherson, age 87 of Payson, Utah passed away April 5, 2019 at her home in Payson, UT. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Deanna J. Hakkila, 79 of Twin Falls, passed away April 5, 2019 at her home in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
