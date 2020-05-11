Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lelah L Meier, 89, of Buhl, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at a local care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Fr. John W. Koelsch, 88, of Jerome passed away May 3, 2020 at a local care facility. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at St. John's Cathedral, Boise, with graveside committal concluding at Morris Hill Cemetery, Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

David William Roper, 67, a resident of Silver Lakes, California and formerly of Burley, Idaho, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley, California. Arrangements are pending.

Glenn E Wallace, 69, of Twin Falls died May 28, 2020. Cremation is under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.

Betty Mae Sitton, 90, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Jody England, 63, of Twin Falls passed away on Sunday May 10, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.