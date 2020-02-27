Death Notices
0 entries
death notices

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ellen “Pat” Boring, 90, of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at DeSano Place Assisted Living in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Lois Snow, 101, of Twin Falls, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Bridgeview Estates. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News