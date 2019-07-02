Donna Lynn Whitaker, a 53 year old resident of Burley, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Funeral services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Peggy Marie Rose, 85, of Rupert passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Joseph Eldon Toomey, a 95-year-old Burley resident, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Charles James Katric, 86, of Twin Falls, died,Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
