Valentin Maurilio Tobias Sr., 22, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019 in Wendell Idaho. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Mark Walters, 67, of Jerome, died Monday, January 28, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

