Death Notices

Glen C Warr, an 81-year-old resident of Salt Lake City, Utah, and formerly of Oakley, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Gary Grant Coleman, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was 79 years old. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.

Jamie LaDawn Thomas, a 43-year-old resident of Paul, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise.

Phillip Clayton Jones, 61, passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital in Twin Falls, Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Joy Barnett, 94, of Boise, passed away August 31, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Center in Boise. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Russell Lee Foren, 88, of Kimberly, passed away September 1, 2020 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.