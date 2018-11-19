Sharon Maye Hall Osterhout, Pocatello, passed away peacefully On Friday, November 16, 2018. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com
Patricia Lynne Kelly, 53, a resident of Jackpot, passed away November 13, 2018 in Jackpot. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com
Raymond Joseph Ruffing, 94, of Castleford, passed away on Sunday, November 18, 2018, at his home. Arrangements will be under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl, Idaho.
Delores Katherine Johnston, a 97-year-old resident of Burley, and formerly of Rupert, died Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Pomerelle Place in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.
