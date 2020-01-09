Richard Lee Bryant, 72, of Jerome passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
John Riley Anderson, 84, of Declo, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Renee Ann Breeler, 46, of Jerome, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at her home after a short illness. Per family request, no services will be held. Cremation is under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Bette Lou Corak, 89, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Grace Assisted Living in Boise. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
