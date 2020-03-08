Death Notices
Death Notices

Diana Marie Jones, 62, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully March 7, 2020 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital with loving family by her side. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Arlo Lloyd, an 84-year-old resident of Elba, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Vera Crosmer, 93, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully March, 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

