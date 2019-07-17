{{featured_button_text}}

Michael George Toms, 73, of Paul passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Services are pending and will be announced by Hansen Mortuary.

Danny LaMar Blauer, a 64-year-old Burley resident, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his home in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Tags

Load comments