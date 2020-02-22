Death Notices

You have free articles remaining.
James “Jim” Lawrence Kevan, 72, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls.
Kenneth Larry Nelson, 58, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.