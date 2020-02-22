Death Notices

James “Jim” Lawrence Kevan , 72, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Kenneth Larry Nelson, 58, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.