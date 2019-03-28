Try 3 months for $3

Betty Lewis, 90, of Twin Falls passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Coleman “Cole” Watkins, 84, of Twin Falls passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Norma DeVoe, 73, of Jerome died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

